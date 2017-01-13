Child's leg injury prompts LMPD, JCPS investigations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit and Jefferson County Public Schools are investigating a report of an injury to a child who allegedly was hurt at school.

The child is a student at Jacob Elementary School.

A spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools released the following statement: "A 5-year-old student at Jacob Elementary was taken by parent to the hospital Wednesday night with a leg injury that the parent believes occurred at school. We've contacted CPS (Child Protective Services) and our own internal investigations unit."

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Fire at Dollar General store in Shelbyville

+ Ft. Knox to no longer accept KY-issued IDs from visitors

+ Fugitive arrested 18 years after IN child abduction, rape

No other information has been made available.

The child's mother and grandmother plan to discuss the case with the media at 1 p.m. Friday at Norton Children's Hospital.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.