Man accused of strangling, stabbing, and trying to rape woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police said he tried to rape a woman.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Frank Britt Jr. on Thursday. Britt was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree wanton endangerment, and third-degree sexual abuse.

According to his arrest report, Britt and the victim had a verbal argument that turned physical when Britt grabbed her breast without permission.

Britt then strangled her, stabbed her, then tried to have sex with her police said.

