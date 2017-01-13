Bane, LMPD K9, dies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bane, LMPD K9, dies

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Bane (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A member of the Louisville Metro Police Department's K9 Unit has died.

Bane, a full blooded Belgian Malinois, had been partnered with Officer Adam Sears since 2013. 

LMPD said the most recent arrest Bane was involved in was the capture of a man who fled into the woods off Cane Run road after firing shots at two LMPD officers. After the arrest, it was learned the suspect was wanted for a murder in Eastern Kentucky.

In addition to his various law enforcement duties, Bane also took part in school educational programs and community events.

LMPD did not release a cause of death, but said it was "sudden health related."

    Indiana State Police said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to an address in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.

    Indiana State Police said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to an address in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.

    Timeless stars Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett spoke about the show's return. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Timeless is NBC's new action adventure series in which a scientist, a soldier, and a history professor travel in time to stop a mysterious criminal from changing the past. 

    Timeless is NBC's new action adventure series in which a scientist, a soldier, and a history professor travel in time to stop a mysterious criminal from changing the past. 

