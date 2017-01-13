Bane, LMPD K9, dies unexpectedly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A member of the Louisville Metro Police Department's K9 Unit has died.

Bane, a six-year-old full-blooded Belgian Malinois, had been partnered with Officer Adam Sears since 2013.

LMPD said the most recent arrest Bane was involved in was the capture of a man who fled into the woods off Cane Run road after firing shots at two LMPD officers. After the arrest, it was learned the suspect was wanted for a murder in Eastern Kentucky.

In addition to his various law enforcement duties, Bane also took part in school educational programs and community events.

LMPD did not release a cause of death, but said it was "sudden health related."

