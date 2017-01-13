1 person killed in Clark County crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 person killed in Clark County crash

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County.

The crash was reported at 10:59 p.m. on Stacy Road, about one mile from State Road 62.

Scotty Maples, spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions. One of the vehicles left the roadway and the driver over-corrected, sending it into the path of the oncoming car.

One of the drivers was killed; the other was uninjured, Maples said. The victim's identity has not been released.

