NBC show 'Timeless' takes viewers on trips through history

Timeless is NBC's new action adventure series in which a scientist, a soldier, and a history professor travel in time to stop a mysterious criminal from changing the past.

Matt Lanter, who plays the soldier Wyatt, and Malcolm Barrett, who plays the scientist Rufus, joined Julian Glover on WAVE 3 News Midday to talk about the show's return.

"We place more emphasis on the historical aspect of the action-adventure than the sci-fi," Matt Lanter said.

"Two of my favorite periods were when we went to the 80s and I'm gonna say when we went to the late 1800s," Malcolm Barrett said.

At the heart of Timeless is the age old question of fate versus free will. The show's stars said that the battle between the two is not black and white.

"I think to a degree things are written in a book but I also think that we have free will to make individual choices that can steer that destiny differently," Lanter said.

"I believe in free will but I think I'm destined for greatness," Barrett joked.

Timeless returns on Monday, January 16th at 9/8c.

