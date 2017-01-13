Man wounded in 39th St. shooting

A handgun was among the items spotted at the scene of the shooting. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported in the 900 b;lock of S. 39th St.. around 11:30 a.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was wounded by gunfire in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police called to the 900 block of S. 39th Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 person killed in Clark County crash

+ Bane, LMPD K9, dies

+ IN man charged in 18-year-old child abduction, molestation case

The wounded man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His wound is considered to be non-life threatening.

Metro police say they do not have any suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.