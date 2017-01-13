'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to feature Seafood Lady

The Seafood Lady is being featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. (Source: Facebook/Seafood Lady)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Louisville restaurant will soon officially be a member of the triple D family.

The Seafood Lady will be featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

The episode airs Friday, January 20th at 8 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

+ 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' features Louisville burger joint

+ Seafood Lady captures American Dream

+ Seafood Lady uses social media to build fans

Fieri stopped by the restaurant in September 2016 to film the segment.

Thurston said she was first told Fieri wouldn't be filming in Louisville anytime soon, but later received a call confirming she was chosen for the show.

The Seafood Lady will be host a watch party at their brand new location on West Oak Street for customers, family, friends, and the community.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.