Former La Grange pastor investigated for alleged sexual assault of teen

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The onetime pastor of a church in La Grange, Kentucky, is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault of a teenager that occurred at a church camp in Alabama, officials say.

A prosecutor in Huntsville, Alabama, says that within a few months a grand jury will hear the case against John Fraiser, the former pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in La Grange. Fraiser has not been charged with any crime.

According to a campus crime log, authorities at the University of Alabama Huntsville were contacted in October by Kentucky police, who said a 15-year-old in Goshen, Kentucky, had reported being assaulted while attending an event at the university in June 2015. The teen told police the abuser was a church leader.

Fraiser served as pastor of Holy Trinity from 2011 to August 2016, according to the church's website. That month, the church's governing body, the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, said in an online post that Fraiser had been removed as a pastor, but did not specify why. WAVE 3 News has reached out to the leader of the district which includes Fraiser's former church but has not yet heard back.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ New details emerge in KY church leader accused of sex assault at UAH

+ KY church leader accused of sex assault on UAH campus

A church member told WAVE 3 News on Friday that Fraiser attended the Alabama event with teenagers from the church. She said the event drew people from churches in several states, including Kentucky, Indiana and Alabama.

Fraiser's biography has been removed from the church's website, but an archived version of the page on Archive.org shows that Fraiser is a Montgomery, Alabama, native. It also says he is married and has a child, but his wife has since filed for divorce and filed a protective order, court records show.

In the filing, his wife said she called police in September when Fraiser came to their home after spending several weeks away and refused to leave. She said she was afraid he would take their daughter.

Fraiser then filed his own protective order against his wife, saying she had threatened his life after he had contacted their daughter. He said believes his life is in danger.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved