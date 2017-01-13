Man charged in Olive Street murder of 51-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened last month on Olive Street.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Derrick Taylor, Jr.,23, on Friday morning. Taylor was charged with murder.

Taylor is accused of killing George Robert Brown, 51, on December 17th, 2016 in the 1300 block of Olive Street in the Parkland neighborhood.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor is being held without bond is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

