Laquinta Pearson goes before judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect in LMPD's first homicide of 2017 appeared before a judge Friday.

Laquinta Pearson is accused the stabbing death of her cousin, Antoine Pearson

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the Park Hill housing complex early Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY -

+ Metro's first 2017 murder happens at family birthday party

The family is all in shock with emotions running high about what they witnessed at the party.

Pearson's friend described the incident as an accident, but her attorney Rob Eggert says Pearson was just trying to defend herself.

"My client was defending herself," Eggert said. "She was attacked, she was in her own home. The person, the cousin, had previously become aggressive and in fact accosted other people at that particular party. Had that history unfortunately of being extremely aggressive when he was drunk."

The judge lowered Pearson's bond from $250,000 to $50,000 cash.

She is due back in court on January 23rd.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.