Two juveniles arrested, charged with animal cruelty

Two teenagers have been charged with animal cruelty against this dog. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a video of animal abuse in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff announced Friday the two had been arrested. Both are charged with second degree animal cruelty.

Sheriff Pat Melton says he is appalled by the video.

The dog's owner says she is recovering at home, but fears the dog will never be the same again.

