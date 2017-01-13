Two arrested in murder of Eastern KY teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested for the murder of an Eastern Kentucky teen.

Nicholasville Police responded to a shooting Thursday night, where they found 15-year-old Leo Travers with multiple gunshot wounds. Travers later died at the hospital.

Today, 18-year-old Tyler Jeffers was arrested for the murder.

His 66-year-old grandfather, Albert McKinney is also facing charges in this case.

