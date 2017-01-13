Pastor prays for thieves, stolen items returned

Someone broke into the Great Commission Church in Berea on Thursday and stole cash and expensive wireless microphones. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BEREA, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky Pastor has truly embraced the power of prayer.

Someone broke into the Great Commission Church in Berea on Thursday and stole cash and expensive wireless microphones.

Instead of getting angry, Pastor Achee Eads decided to pray for the thieves.

On Friday morning, when he arrived at the church, he found a shoe box with the microphones inside.

He's happy the thieves decided to do the right thing but the church will still have to pay for thousands of dollars in damage from the break-in.

"We do a lot of local mission work, you know, we've fed a lot of families during Christmas and bought a lot of coats," Pastor Eads said. "The first thing we prayed for was the individual or individuals who done this."

Pastor Eads said he believes the thieves did thousands of dollars worth of damage and they are now looking into upgrading their security system.

