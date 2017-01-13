Pastor prays for thieves, stolen items returned

The child is a student at Jacob Elementary School.More >>
Louisville Metro police called to the 900 block of S. 39th Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
The City of Louisville, various nonprofits and students at UofL are creating technology that will help connect thousands of immigrants and refugees in the community to resources throughout the city.More >>
Christopher Simpson, 34, was taken into custody on Friday.More >>
The onetime pastor of a church in La Grange, Kentucky, is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault of a teenager that occurred at a church camp in Alabama, officials say.More >>
