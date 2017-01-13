Henry Co. students honored with Georgia Davis Powers award

Louisville Metro police called to the 900 block of S. 39th Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
Louisville Metro police called to the 900 block of S. 39th Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
The City of Louisville, various nonprofits and students at UofL are creating technology that will help connect thousands of immigrants and refugees in the community to resources throughout the city.More >>
The City of Louisville, various nonprofits and students at UofL are creating technology that will help connect thousands of immigrants and refugees in the community to resources throughout the city.More >>
Christopher Simpson, 34, was taken into custody on Friday.More >>
Christopher Simpson, 34, was taken into custody on Friday.More >>
The onetime pastor of a church in La Grange, Kentucky, is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault of a teenager that occurred at a church camp in Alabama, officials say.More >>
The onetime pastor of a church in La Grange, Kentucky, is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault of a teenager that occurred at a church camp in Alabama, officials say.More >>
BEREA, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky Pastor has truly embraced the power of prayer. Someone broke into the Great Commission Church in Berea on Thursday and stole cash and expensive wireless microphones. Instead of getting angry, Pastor Achee Eads decided to pray for the thieves. On Friday morning, when he arrived at the church, he found a shoe box with the microphones inside. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + Bane, LMPD K9, dies unexpectedly + Man wounded in 39th St. shooting + Chil...More >>
BEREA, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky Pastor has truly embraced the power of prayer. Someone broke into the Great Commission Church in Berea on Thursday and stole cash and expensive wireless microphones. Instead of getting angry, Pastor Achee Eads decided to pray for the thieves. On Friday morning, when he arrived at the church, he found a shoe box with the microphones inside. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + Bane, LMPD K9, dies unexpectedly + Man wounded in 39th St. shooting + Chil...More >>