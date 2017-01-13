Henry Co. students honored with Georgia Davis Powers award

The award honors schools that have all of their eligible students registered to vote. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The second ever Georgia Davis Powers award was given to Henry County High School on Friday.

The award honors schools that have all of their eligible students registered to vote.



The honor is named after the late civil rights activist who worked to get young people involved in the Democratic process.

While the students all registered to vote some admitted that they didn't actually make it to the ballot box.



Henry County High School senior Sam Grigsby said, “Getting them to register is a big step but executing the voting is what really counts.”



The honor was given by Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.



In 2016 the award went to the Brown School in Louisville.

