Man charged with sodomy, sexual abuse of juvenile

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Simpson (Source: LMDC) Christopher Simpson (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man police said engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 16 is facing charges.

Christopher Simpson, 34, was taken into custody on Friday.

According to an arrest report, the victim was staying at Simpson’s home during the summer of 2016 and was subjected to sexual contact three times.

Simpson was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with sodomy and sexual abuse.

