Woman charged with aiding robbery at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged after she helped rob a man at gunpoint.

LMPD arrested Melody Adams on Friday. Adams has been charged with complicity to robbery.

On March 21st, 2016, Adams and two black men robbed Renato Vega. According to the police report, Vega took Adams home with him after the pair could not find a bar to go to.

While at Vega's home, Adams went outside, after saying she needed to get something from the car, came back inside, and left the door unlocked.

Two black men then entered Vega's home, hit Vega in the head with the gun, stole his cellphone, charger, and money bag. Adams and the two men then ran off.

Vega was treated a the hospital for swelling on his face and eye, bruises, and a busted lip.

