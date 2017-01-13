Muhammad Ali Center receives donation from well known artist - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Muhammad Ali Center receives donation from well known artist

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center has received a donation from a foundation established by a renowned artist. 

The donation from artist LeRoy Neiman's will is expected to become a prized addition to its permanent collection. 

A formal announcement is planned for Tuesday. 

The Neiman Gallery is a popular attraction at the Muhammad Ali Center. 

Nieman was longtime friend of Ali. 

Last year, a Neiman print showing Ali in a boxing pose was stolen from the Ali Center.

Authorities made an arrest but the work, valued at $5,000, was not recovered. 

