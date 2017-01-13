New contract for GE Appliance Park workers ratified

A vote was held Friday on a new contract for the GE Appliance Park (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The votes are in and a new contract for GE Appliance Park workers has been ratified.

A deal was met between the company and the union earlier this week. Workers rejected the last offer.

A statement released by GE Friday evening said the following:

"The IUE-CWA Local 83761 has informed us that their members have ratified the proposed contract with GE Appliances. The contract, which took close to six months of thoughtful negotiations by both the Union and the Company and was unanimously endorsed by the Union’s local and national leadership, is a solid plan that will provide good wages and benefits for our employees and makes critical changes to help better position Appliance Park in our hyper-competitive industry.

“We are thankful to our employees for their ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and supporting our customers,” said Eric Leef, chief negotiator and human resources manager for GE Appliances. “The vote to accept the contract is positive news for employees, Appliance Park, the Louisville community and our business.”

This contract reportedly will keep shift differential at 10 percent, include pay raises for 2018 and 2019, and include $90,000,000 in investment into the park.

