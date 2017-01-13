Attorney asks for evidence to be thrown out in Derby murder trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The defense attorney for three people charged with robbing and killing a Canadian tourist who was in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby asked for evidence to be thrown out of Friday ahead of trial.

At stake in the May 2015 murder case against Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are cell phone records police used to track them down and how police got them.

Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies committed by the three, according to Louisville Metro police.

Officers believed lives were in danger and it would take up to 48 hours to get location data on a Sunday, so they called it an emergency to obtain the green light to get the information.

LMPD Detective Vadim Dale said, “Are people's lives at risk of physical injury or death? And as people, family members, fathers, sons, citizens, it is our obligation as police to protect the community. When we see a rash of armed robberies escalating to a death then we have an obligation to make a decision quickly before someone else does and that's what we did.”



Attorneys on each side will file briefs for the judge who will then make a decision.

