Gov. Bevin announces new UofL Board has been selected

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced via Twitter Friday night that he has selected 10 new members to sit on the Board of Trustees at the University of Louisville.

According to the video, a selection committee narrowed the search of candidates from 100 to 30. Governor Bevin then selected from those 30.

See the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ar2NX5Qm5iA&feature=youtu.be

Governor Bevin said the new board members will be formally announced on Tuesday.

