No arrests 1 year after 15-year-old was murdered in Portland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Loved ones gathered Friday to remember a 15-year-old one year after he was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood.

Tyler Russell was shot near the intersection of 20th and Market streets while walking home with friends on Jan. 13, 2016.

No arrests have been made in Tyler’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

