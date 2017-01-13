New delivery service arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new service in Louisville will deliver everything from food to a pregnancy test.



It's called Postmates, and while the company is based in San Francisco, it services cities across the United States.



The company has drivers - a lot like Lyft or Uber - and users place orders online or using the app. The difference is instead of picking people up, they're picking up orders.



Bryan Schildknecht has been with Postsmates since they set up shop in Louisville.



"It's a stronger demand than I expected,” he said. “It hasn't been bad."



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ HI-Five Doughnuts opens storefront

+ 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to feature Seafood Lady

+ Butchertown Grocery ranked #2 on list of 10 Best New Restaurants



He said orders vary from food for people who don’t feel like using usual delivery services to people who don’t feel like leaving home.



"I have seen where we just go to Walgreens and pick up cold medicine and candy,” Schildknecht said. “For some reason, cold medicine and Sour Patch Kids go together. I don't know why."



Schildknecht stopped driving for Uber to work for Postmates.



"You don't have to worry about the occasional obnoxious drunk,” he said.



He guesses the company has 100 drivers in Louisville and they get some interesting requests.



“Ten ice cream cones. One person said they were asked to pick up a pregnancy test,” Schildknecht said. “Another person said Plan B.”



The delivery fee is a $1/mile plus 15 cents for each minute of driving. The fee doesn't start till the driver picks up the food.



Bethaney Martin was Schildknecht’s first customer Friday. She placed an order for Griff’s but said her typical order is Starbucks.



"I just really needed an option that I didn't have to go out of the office,” she said. “It just helps the productivity."



She said she’s glad Postmates made it to Louisville.



“I love it and I just think it's a really smart business idea,” Martin said. "It depends on the value that you put on your time."



The service area goes from Shively almost to Buckner but does not go south of Interstate 264.



They can deliver tobacco but not alcohol.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.