Roppel's Automotive moving to Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family-owned business is moving locations.



Roppel's Automotive has been on Baxter Avenue, next to the former Phoenix Hill Tavern, for 25 years. However, the project to turn the Phoenix Hill Tavern into a luxury apartment complex meant Roppel's needed a new home.

Roppel’s Automotive owner Tom Roppel said, “They were very fair with their offer to us and we decided that our facility in the middle of an apartment complex wasn't going to work very well. They decided the same thing so we came together.”



The business is moving to Decimal Drive in the Bluegrass Industrial Park in Jeffersontown.



The Baxter location is scheduled to be demolished this month.



