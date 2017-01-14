Man recovering in UofL Burn Unit after Old Louisville fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man recovering in UofL Burn Unit after Old Louisville fire

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire officials are investigating an early-morning fire in Old Louisville. 

Crews responded to the fire just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Second Street.

Most of the three-story building's residents got out safely. One man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital's Burn Unit with second-degree burns to his face said Louisville Fire & Rescue Captain Salvador Melendez.  His injuries are non-life-threatening. 

It took 35 firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

