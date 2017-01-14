Mom shoots 2 kids and husband while they sleep

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two children and their father are killed in their sleep and police say their mother was shot by a sheriff's deputy. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. at a home off US 25 in Williamsburg.

Police said when two Whitley County Sheriff's deputies responded and went inside the home, Courtney Taylor pulled a weapon and pointed it at the deputies. One of the deputies then fired his gun and shot her.

Authorities have identified the victims as Courtney’s husband Larry Taylor and their two children. The children are believed to range in ages between 12 and 18 years old. Police tell us the three victims were asleep in their beds when they were shot.

Courtney Taylor was transported to Baptist Health Corbin and then transported to U.K. Medical Center in Lexington for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police have not released a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

