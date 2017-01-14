Archdiocese of Louisville host Celebration Saturday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministry hosted the 32nd Annual community-wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration Saturday.

The theme for this year's celebration was Where Would I Look For Hope.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D., the Archdiocesan Gospel Choir and many others were part of the celebration.

People who attended the celebration heard scripture readings, reflective readings and songs of praise.

