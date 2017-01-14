Archdiocese of Louisville host Celebration Saturday

Scarlet’s Bakery is celebrating one year of business, and one year of giving women a second chance at a new career.More >>
The Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministry hosted the 32nd Annual community-wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration Saturday.
The city of New Albany is honoring President Barack Obama as he gets ready to leave office.
MetroSafe confirms shots have been fired at police at a developing situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Fort Knox for official purposes will no longer accept Kentucky drivers licenses and state ID cards at the end of the month.
