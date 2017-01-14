LMPD respond to situation in Taylor Berry, shots fired

LMPD is responding to the active scene. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MetroSafe confirms shots were fired during a developing situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

A male suspect inside the home was shooting, he has now been detained. Several other people inside the home are also being detained.

The scene is in the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue.

There are no reports of injuries from the situation at this time.

Little else is known about the circumstances.

WAVE 3 News is on the scene and will update this situation as more information becomes available.

