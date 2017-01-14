Scarlet's Bakery celebrates one year of baking up second chances

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scarlet’s Bakery is celebrating one year of business, and one year of giving woman a second chance at a new career. The bakery hires women who are victims of sexual, physical or mental exploitation.

On Saturday, dozens swung by the bakery on East Oak Street to buy a sweet treat and support about half a dozen women turning a new leaf.

“We are a social enterprise bakery, " Scarlet's Bakery Operations Director Rachel Eichberger said. "We employ woman who have been formerly exploited by providing transferable job skills.”

Eichberger has worked there since the beginning and says seeing women improve since the beginning is quite the experience.

Woman receive training in baking, customer service and today two employees are managers.

“It's been positive, there are challenging moments," Eichberger said. "Baking is definitely a science and customer service isn't always easy.”

During the one-year anniversary, the bakery was packed and the employees stayed busy baking, making coffees, taking orders and serving food.

“We view all of our staff as a team, it feels just like family,” Eichberger said.

The bakery has plans in 2017 to expand their catering business, which means more opportunities for women who need a second chance at a new career.

“We not only care about basically our progress in the kitchen but we also care about what is going on outside of work whether its what's going on with relationships, or spiritually or school because that is huge,” Eichberger said.

Some of the employees are attending school while working at Scarlet’s Bakery.

The bakery is currently hiring and job applications can be found here. https://scarletsbakery.org/jobs/

