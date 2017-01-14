New Albany road named after President Obama

The new sign being installed. (Source: News and Tribune)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The city of New Albany is honoring President Barack Obama as he gets ready to leave office.

A road that helps connect two industrial parts of the city is now officially named "Barack Obama Way".

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city wouldn't have been able to build its new business park without the economic stimulus plan pushed by Obama.

