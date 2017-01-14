Witness calls shots fired "misunderstanding"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Savanna Stanley's Saturday afternoon was turned upside down after an unfortunate turn of events involving a gun. 19-year-old Lazaro Robles, the father of Stanley’s 1-year-old-son, is behind bars after shooting a gun he recently purchased.

“This whole situation is really unnecessary,” Stanley said. “The gun should have never went off in the first place.”

Robles fired it in the backyard of a home on the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue.

“There was one bullet in the clip,” Stanley said. “He went to go shoot it off to see if it worked or not. My cousin allowed it. He said it wouldn't be that loud. He did it and as soon as he did it, there was a female officer in the alley. She told him to put his hands up.”

Police said Lazaro was immediately taken into custody. At the same time, authorities said a person standing near Lazaro bolted into the house. Police ordered everyone to come out. There were young children inside the home.

“We came out with our hands up and guns pointed at us.”

Stanley says police thought someone was still in the house. They detained several people from inside the home for questioning.

“I was terrified,” Stanley said. “I've never been in this situation before. I didn't know what to think for real with a baby in your arms.”

Authorities searched the property and didn't find anyone. Stanley called the incident a big misunderstanding.

“There's been too many shootings around here so of course cops are going to break down like this,” Stanley said.

Lazaro Robles is charged with one count of Wanton Endangerment.

