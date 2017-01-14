Norton Sports Health helps runners prepare for KDF Marathon

Runners prepare with the help of Norton's Sports Health. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Runners are already training for some of the most popular races of the year, the Derby Festival Marathon and Mini-Marathon.

Today was the first day of the Norton Sports Health Training Program.

Novice, intermediate and advanced runners ran two, three and four miles, respectively.

The program is free to the public, and lasts 14 weeks to prepare runners for the races.

More information on the training program and schedule as well as the races can be found at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.

