Fern Creek takes Boys LIT over Trinity

(Louisville, KY WAVE)

Fern Creek earned it's first Boys' LIT championship as the TIgers defeated Trinity 65 -58 in overtime on Saturday night at Valley HIgh School. Anthony Wales scored 16 points and Tony Rogers chipped in with 11 for the victorious Tigers.

Fern Creek's A.J. Thomas added 10 points and it was his layup with one second to go in regulation that forced the extra period. The Tigers' Chance Moore tallied 9 points and was named the tourney's MVP.

The Tigers have now defeated the Shamrocks in two of three matchups this season. The Shamrocks were led by David Johnson's 16 points.