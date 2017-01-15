Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. (Source: Raycom News Network) The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

First Division officers were dispatched to the shooting about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue. They found a man in his 20s dead outside.    

No arrests have been made.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Witness calls shots fired "misunderstanding"
Scarlet's Bakery celebrates one year of baking up second chances
Mom shoots 2 kids and husband while they sleep

Anyone with information about this crime should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-571-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly