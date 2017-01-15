Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
First Division officers were dispatched to the shooting about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue. They found a man in his 20s dead outside.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-571-LMPD (5673).
