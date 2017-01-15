LMPD on scene of fatal shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD on scene of fatal shooting

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed at 31st and West Madison Streets.

The call came in of a person down just before 4:30 Sunday morning. 

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring updates when they become available.

