Police: Man may have forced car to drive off bridge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE/WTHR) - A car goes flying off a bridge with 3 people inside and police believe it was intentional.

Indianapolis Metro Police believe a man could face serious charges after he forced a woman he was riding with to drive off a bridge on Lafayette Road on Saturday night. The car landed on trees and bushes next to railroad tracks that run under the bridge between 30th and 34th Street just before 7:00 p.m.

Police believe the woman driving and the man in the front seat got into a fight. They say that's when the man grabbed the wheel and forced the car over the edge of the bridge.

Medics said the driver was unconscious when they arrived. She went to the hospital in serious condition. The man in the front seat was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A woman riding in the back seat was not hurt and told police what happened.

"That's dozens of feet down below us," Capt. Harold Turner of IMPD said at the scene. "It's very fortunate that one, if not all of them. did not get much more seriously injured than they are."

Detectives believe this may have been an act of domestic violence.

