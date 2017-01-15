Police investigate 2017's 2nd homicide on Vermont Avenue

A blue ATV was towed away from the scene but police have not said what the significance of the ATV’s was. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man is found dead from gunshot wounds on Vermont Avenue on the West End. Police spent Sunday morning investigating and interviewing neighbors.

Police were called to Vermont Avenue between 30th and 31st Street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Crime scene tape was up until around just before 8 a.m.

A blue ATV was towed away from the scene but police have not said what the significance of the ATV’s was. Investigators were back around 9:30 a.m. to interview neighbors.

A woman who lives next to the crime scene said she heard gunshots but did not leave her bed.

The victim’s body was found outside a rental home. Sunday morning the owners of that home came by and said no one is currently living in the home.

Investigators spent a long time at a house across the street from the crime scene. Three surveillance cameras can be seen on that home's front porch.

A woman who lives there said the cameras captured video of the crime on Sunday morning. She did not want to reveal details of the video but says she gave it to police to help in the investigation.

Police have not named a suspect in Louisville’s second homicide of 2017 and the first death by a gun.

