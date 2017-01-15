Auditions held Sunday for Louisville's Got Talent

Auditions to compete in this year's Louisville's Got Talent will happen Sunday afternoon. (Source: CenterStage)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first round of auditions for Louisville's Got Talent begin Sunday.

The competition focuses on young talent between the ages of 6 and 18. Auditions are from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The J, 3600 Dutchmans Ln.

Any talent is welcome. Past acts have included singers, magicians, dancers, musicians, comedians and more.

Interested competitors must register in advance online at centerstagejcc.org/talent. There is a $20 registration fee.

The Top 20 acts will go on to compete in the Live Grand Finale on February 26 at the Jewish Community Center.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New bill to end JCPS cross-county busing

+ Child's leg injury prompts LMPD, JCPS investigations

+ See this week's adorable, adoptable pets

One grand prize winner will receive professional coaching sessions, a photo shoot, makeover, performance bookings and up to $400 in cash.

Many talent scouts will be in attendance for the finale.

All proceeds go to CenterStage Acting Out, a traveling children's theater group.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.