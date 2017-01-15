Yarmuth on Affordable Care Act's possible repeal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the Affordable Care Act possibly on the chopping block, community leaders are assessing the consequences of the law being repealed.

Congressman John Yarmuth held a public forum on Sunday to discuss the impact of the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Kentucky's Medicaid expansion.

"In Washington, President-elect Trump and Congressional Republicans have been threatening to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act for seven years now," Yarmuth said. "They have never once been able to come up with a plan that they will replace the Affordable Care Act with. So right now, we are left with the prospect of a repeal and a promise."

Congressman Yarmuth was joined by Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher, Senator Morgan McGarvey, Representatives Joni Jenkins, Darryl Owens, and Jim Wayne. They spoke to Kentuckians who may lose their health care coverage if the law is repealed.

