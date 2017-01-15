Indiana representative introduces bill to deter toll dodging

Clere's legislation would fine those looking to dodge tolls. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

An Indiana lawmaker is pushing for harsher penalties for would-be toll dodgers.

A bill by Representative Ed Clere would impose an extra $500 fine on people who hide their license plates.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Police investigate 2017's 2nd homicide on Vermont Avenue

+ Yarmuth on Affordable Care Act's possible repeal

+ Auditions held Sunday for Louisville's Got Talent

That money would go to the toll authority if it happens in a county with a toll road, or any neighboring counties. Otherwise it goes to the state highway fund.

The bill is currently being considered by the Indiana House's roads and transportation committee.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.