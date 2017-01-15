KSP identifies human remains found in Adair County

Kentucky State Police have identified human remains found on December 19, 2016.More >>
Kentucky State Police have identified human remains found on December 19, 2016.More >>
Police were called to Vermont Avenue between 30th and 31st street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Police were called to Vermont Avenue between 30th and 31st street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
A man faces charges after shooting a gun in his backyard.More >>
A man faces charges after shooting a gun in his backyard.More >>
An Indiana lawmaker is pushing for harsher penalties for would-be toll dodgers.More >>
An Indiana lawmaker is pushing for harsher penalties for would-be toll dodgers.More >>
Congressman John Yarmuth held a public forum on Sunday to discuss the impact of the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Kentucky's Medicaid expansion.More >>
Congressman John Yarmuth held a public forum on Sunday to discuss the impact of the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Kentucky's Medicaid expansion.More >>