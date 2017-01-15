KSP identifies human remains found in Adair County

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have identified human remains found on December 19, 2016.

The remains have been identified as those of 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, KY.

Human remains found in Adair County

Chrisman's remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off of north KY 55 in Adair County.

A cause of death has not been determined, KSP is still investigating.

