Slain teen's family wants alleged killer's trial moved

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Gwen Wickliffe and her husband are now the voice for their son Rasheed. The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in December of 2015 during what police call a drug deal gone bad.

“It hurts,” Gwen Wickliffe, Rasheed’s mother, said. “We don't have closure.”

“In Nelson County, in Bardstown, we will never have a Black jury on that trial because everybody in Nelson County knows us all,” Richard Nelson, Rasheed’s father, said. “That automatically disqualifies them from being a juror."

The Wickliffe family is trying to get the trial of Alexander Roberts, the man accused of killing their son, moved out of Nelson County. They believe racial bias is impacting the case.

“There's no way we're going to find twelve jurors go convict Alex Roberts of murder,” Monica Mitchell, Rasheed’s aunt, said is what an attorney told the family.

That statement is just the latest setback for the Wickliffe’s. They’ve been waiting on the trial for more than a year, experiencing delays and watching Roberts' bond reduce.

Last summer the family was presented with a plea deal to charge Roberts with reckless endangerment, rather than murder. Last November, the judge ruled a mistrial because Roberts was brought into the courtroom wearing shackles in front of prospective jurors.

“Alex Roberts got to go home with his family,” Mitchell said. “Gwen and Ricky had to go to the grave site on Christmas Day to be with their son.”

The Wickliffe's refuse to give up their fight.

“If we have the knowledge and understanding to stand up and do something about it, we're going to do everything we can,” Mitchell said. “We're going to have this case go to trial.”

The Wickliffe family has filed a motion to have the judge working their Rasheed’s case removed because they believe he has personal connection to Roberts' family.

Roberts has a pretrial conference scheduled for the end of January.

