LMPD cruisers hit, officer hurt at chemical spill scene

A portion of Westport Road was closed Monday morning when hydraulic fluid spilled from a truck. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Police officers were in cruisers that were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning at the scene of a chemical spill on Westport Road.

An LMPD spokesperson said the driver apparently misjudged the clearance of the barricades that were also blocking traffic.

One officer suffered minor injuries to the hand; the other officer was not hurt.

A portion of Westport Road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up a hydraulic fluid spill in the street.

The fluid spilled from a truck near the intersection of Chamberlain Road early Monday morning, according to MetroSafe.

