TRAFFIC ALERT: Westport Rd. closed due to hydraulic fluid spill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A portion of Westport Road is closed as crews clean up a spill in the street.

Hydraulic fluid spilled from a truck near the intersection of Chamberlain Road early Monday morning, according to MetroSafe.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and detours in the area.

There's no word on how long the clean up will take.

