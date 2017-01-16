UK cheerleaders bring home 22nd national title

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky's cheerleading squad is once again the best in the nation.

The team won their second straight national championship in Orlando on Sunday. Their score was 97.8 out of a possible 100 points in Division IA Coed.

“This is the highest degree of difficulty we’ve ever had,” Coach Jomo Thompson said. “We added more acrobatic skills and more handstands, a good blend of cheers and acro. We executed it at a very high level, near perfect, I was very happy about that.”

This year's win is the 22nd national title for UK cheerleaders.

UK's dance team also competed in Orlando; they took second place in the hip-hop category and fourth in the pom category.

