TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Watterson Expressway shut down for crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Most eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway are closed while crews respond to a crash. Only one eastbound lane is open.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, near the Bardstown Road exit, according to Trimarc.
The lanes are expected to be closed for about an hour.
Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.