ElderServe relocating offices to Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - ElderServe, one of Louisville's largest nonprofit organizations that provides support for seniors, is moving its offices to Old Louisville.

The relocation is part of the recent merger between ElderServe and GuardiaCare.

“Moving into our own building allows us to dramatically reduce our occupancy and operating costs, ElderServe CEO Julie Guenthner said. "Creating efficiencies and considerable savings in the short term. In the long term, the move positions us for smart growth, the expansion of services for local seniors and ultimately helps us further our mission.”

ElderServe will soon be housed in the GuardiaCare office, located at 215 West Breckinridge Street.

The 10,000 square foot building will allow employees of ElderServe and GuardiCare to work closely together. It will also provide more opportunity for the companies to expand their services.

The new offices are expected to open in late January.

