ElderServe relocating offices to Old Louisville

ElderServe will relocate to the GuardiaCare offices at 215 West Breckinridge St. in late January.More >>
An LMPD officer was hurt when a driver hit two cruisers at a chemical spill scene on West port Road.More >>
Eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway are closed while crews respond to a crash.More >>
The University of Kentucky's cheerleading squad won their second straight national championship in Orlando on Sunday.More >>
Gwen Wickliffe and her husband are now the voice for their son Rasheed. The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in December of 2015 during what police call a drug deal gone bad.More >>
