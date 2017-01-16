Police seeking leads on missing Bullitt Co. teen - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police seeking leads on missing Bullitt Co. teen

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Matthew D. Clinard was last seen January 13. (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department) Matthew D. Clinard was last seen January 13. (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police are looking for information that will help them locate a missing teen.

Matthew D. Clinard, 16, of Lebanon Junction, was last seen on January 13 in the City of Hillview, near the Bullitt/Jefferson line.

Matthew is 5'10" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe he could be wearing a Nike zip-up hoodie and Nike camouflage tennis shoes.

If you have seen Matthew or can provide information about his location, call Shepherdsville police at 502-543-7074 or contact your local police department. 

