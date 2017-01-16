Police seeking leads on missing Bullitt Co. teen

Matthew D. Clinard, 16, of Lebanon Junction, was last seen on January 13.More >>
ElderServe will relocate to the GuardiaCare offices at 215 West Breckinridge St. in late January.More >>
An LMPD officer was hurt when a driver hit two cruisers at a chemical spill scene on West port Road.More >>
Eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway are closed while crews respond to a crash.More >>
The University of Kentucky's cheerleading squad won their second straight national championship in Orlando on Sunday.More >>
