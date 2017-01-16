AMPED hosts day-long workshop for students in honor of MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A non-profit group in WAVE Country is making sure students understand why they don't have class on the third Monday of January.



The Academy of Music Production, Education and Development (AMPED) opened up a day-long workshop to dozens of students, with the focus on Martin Luther King Jr. Throughout the day, the students followed a full itinerary, learning about Dr. King, taking quizzes on his history and watching the movie Selma, a chronicle of Dr. King's campaign for equal voting rights.



Volunteers from throughout the state spent the day entertaining and teaching, including Beta Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter and a Mark Kay consultant. The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosted an etiquette class. While the students learned to care for themselves, they learned the importance of caring for others.

"To ensure that we can walk through the behavioral aspects of engaging with small groups or large groups of individuals when you are dining with them," said Keisha Smith, the Kentucky State Director of Zeta Phy Beta Sorority. "It is important for us to share those key talents to make sure they have those tools to put into their tool kits."



"The biggest thing is to make sure our kids are on a positive track and that there are positive people contributing to our society," said Melanie Christopher, an AMPED volunteer and the wife of Dave Christopher, the AMPED executive director. "Because they have a day out of school, we want to make sure

it is constructive."



AMPED strives to give youth life skills, support, and resources they need to be successful. For more information, call 502-432-2579 or click here.

