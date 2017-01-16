11-year-old donating hundreds of shoes to other kids

Carleigh Hofelich collected 340 pairs of shoes to donate to kids at Kosair Children's Peace Center. (Source: KentuckyOne Health)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of kids in Louisville are getting new shoes, thanks to an 11-year-old girl.

Carleigh Hofelich collected 340 pairs of shoes during her annual fundraiser in September called Carleigh's Kicks for Kids.

On Tuesday, she will donate those shoes to kids at the Kosair Children's Peace Center at Our Lady of Peace.

Carleigh started the collecting shoes for other kids when she was eight years old.

